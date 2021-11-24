True REST Float Spa Supports Yellow Ribbon Fund for Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30

Global Day of Generosity Provides Veterans with Resourceful Programs and Alternative Therapies for PTSD Research

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Celebrating one of the most significant generosity movements in the world, True REST Float Spa is celebrating by partnering with the Yellow Ribbon Fund to generate support and awareness for its mission to improve the lives of active-duty military and veterans who are wounded or ill. Giving Tuesday, held the following Tuesday after Thanksgiving, recognizes and empowers goodwill by utilizing togetherness to uplift communities. The world's largest float therapy brand is participating alongside the military nonprofit organization to increase resources to significantly impact the lives of more veterans in need on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

"We are proud to work with an organization like the Yellow Ribbon Fund that dedicates its efforts to serving military members in need. We're equally excited to support them during Giving Tuesday to spread awareness for their cause and raise much needed dollars to support alternative therapies for PTSD research. Our partnership with the Yellow Ribbon Fund allows us to share our passions for making a difference and continue research into alternative therapies for PTSD. We highly encourage everyone to support us this upcoming Giving Tuesday and make a positive difference," said Mandy Rowe, director of franchising at True REST Float Spa and board member of the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

Founded in 2012 with the belief that giving, collaborating and celebrating can go a long way in unleashing generosity, Giving Tuesday encourages communities to stand together to create helping acts that benefit others around them. No matter how big or small, helping neighbors, being kind or donating to charitable causes are all efforts that accumulate and make the world a better place. Wanting that for veterans and military service members, True REST Float Spa is extending its support with the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

With many military personal injured or suffering from physical or mental health conditions, there is a need to improve their quality of life and the families that care for them. The nonprofit is a veteran's service organization that provides housing, transportation and caregiver and family support to the critically injured and ill post-9/11 service members. True REST provides free float therapy sessions to all active-duty military and veterans on the 11th day of each month, designated as U.S. Military Appreciation Day.

One of the significant concerns for military members is returning as a civilian and not having access to available resources, which include alternative therapies for PTSD that support their mental and physical health. By providing programs and holistic therapy services that address this exponential need, more veterans can live fulfilling lives with their loved ones.

True REST began its philanthropic endeavors in 2015 and has since provided over 18,000 free floats to military service individuals and those discharged. Float therapy is scientifically proven to positively impact the mind and body holistically, especially for sufferers of mental conditions such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Veterans are likely to live with one or more of these conditions, including PTSD, which can affect someone's overall quality of life.

In 2020, True REST Float Spa and the Yellow Ribbon Fund began an extensive partnership to continue alternative therapies for PTSD and study the benefits floating has on PTSD. Floatation therapy starts in a float pod filled with 180 gallons of water mixed with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. The experience combines sensory deprivation and a zero-gravity environment to produce profound relaxation benefits, eliminating tension on the muscles and joints, reducing stress, and cutting external sources of distraction that lead to mental health concerns.

True REST Float Spa is proud to support the Yellow Ribbon Fund and its efforts to provide services and resources that uplift the military community and enhance their lives for the better. This belief aligns with the spirit and message of Giving Tuesday, and True REST hopes to be an example that encourages others to support the greater good and share an act of kindness through giving and volunteerism. Ninety cents from every dollar donated goes towards making the world a better place for all.

To learn more about the Yellow Ribbon Fund and its mission to provide services that lessen the difficulty of the recovery process for military service members, find out more at?https://yellowribbonfund.org/. More information about True REST's commitment to active-duty military and veterans, as well as the partnership between the brand and the Yellow Ribbon Fund to extend float therapy's research, is available at https://truerest.com/donate/.

Those who would like to learn more about the annual day of powerful generosity, also known as Giving Tuesday, can visit?www.givingtuesday.org/?for more information. Donations can be made at any time, from now and leading up to Giving Tuesday. Consider donating to the Yellow Ribbon Fund to support wounded military members and their families at?https://yellowribbonfund.org/other-ways-to-help/or https://truerest.com/donate/.

About True REST Float Spa

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 37 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing one million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to https://truerest.com/. Or visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: https://twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to https://www.truerestfranchising.com/.

