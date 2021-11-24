Adaptive Clothing Market Worth US$ 408.76 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to latest report, the global adaptive clothing market is estimated to account for 408.76 Bn in terms of value witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% by the end of 2027.

Adaptive clothing is specifically designed clothing specially designed for people with varying degrees of impairment, which includes acquired disabilities, birth defects, congenital developmental disabilities, and other physical disabilities. Clothing specifically designed to meet the needs of these groups can provide a sense of empowerment and improve the quality of life for many individuals living in the UK. Unfortunately, adaptive clothing for those with learning disabilities is often the last thing someone with this type of impairment looks forward to purchasing or wearing. However, there are options available that offer these individuals greater choices in terms of style, fit, and functionality, allowing them to purchase items that look great and function well. Leggings, tights, socks, and pants are all types of adaptive clothing that are suitable for those who may be struggling to walk, talk or perform ordinary tasks on a daily basis. Leggings and tights are among the easiest types of wearable garments to break in, thanks to the way they hug the body and are designed to mold to the individual wearer's shape and size. Adaptive apparel such as these particular types of clothing are made using high quality, durable materials that resist ripping, tearing, and fading.

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the global adaptive clothing market growth over the forecast period.

The demand adaptive clothing such as adaptive socks is used for diabetic patients that contain fibers, which help to prevent the foot from potential fungal or microbial infections. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. According to the same source, in 2016, around 1.6 million deaths were directly caused due to diabetes. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global adaptive clothing market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for adaptive clothing from the fashion industry is expected to propel the global adaptive clothing market growth over the forecast period

Key companies in the fashion industry are focused on launching adaptive clothing for consumers as it saves time. Therefore, such clothing solutions are gaining massive popularity among people. Adaptive clothing makes getting dressed and functioning within clothes more accessible to people with different requirements. Hence, such factors are expected to boost the global adaptive clothing market growth over the forecast period.

Market Opportunity:

Ongoing research and development activities can present lucrative growth opportunities for marketers

Key companies in the market are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate novel fabrics and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in September 2021, The LYCRA Company launched a breakthrough technology LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber, allowing a better fit for various lifestyles.

High demand from hospitals can provide major business opportunities in the market

The demand for adaptive clothing is significantly high across hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Such clothing solutions are convenient for caregivers, hospice staff, and nurses to undress or dress patients. Adaptive clothing is widely preferred for patients with arthritis, quadriplegics, and paraplegics. Since adaptive clothes have openings, it makes it more convenient for doctors to attach any medical equipment to the patient's body, without sacrificing dignity.

Market Trends:

North America Trends

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global adaptive clothing market during the forecast period. This is owing to the high rate of disabled people across the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, around 61 million adults, i.e. 25% or one in 4 were living in disability across the U.S. Moreover, the presence of robust healthcare facilities is expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future.

Europe Trends

Europe is expected to register lucrative growth in the global adaptive clothing market over the forecast period. This is owing to rising geriatric population across the region. According to Eurostat, in 2019, around 90.4 million people living in EU-27 were aged 65 years and above.

Competitive Section

Key players involved in the global adaptive clothing market are Silvert's Adaptive Clothing & Footwear, Izzy Camilleri, NBZ Apparel International, Able2Wear, Adaptions By Adrian, Professional fit Clothing, Adaptive Clothing Showroom, Creation Confort, Buck & Buck, and PVH Corp.

For instance, in June 2019, Kohl's launched adaptive apparel to its kids' brands including Urban Pipeline, Jumping Beans, and SO.

Global Adaptive Clothing Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

