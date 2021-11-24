ContextVision Debuts the Latest Innovation in Ultrasound: Rivent 3D

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / ContextVision, a medical technology software company specializing in image quality and artificial intelligence, announces Rivent 3D, an evolution in ultrasound medical imaging technology. Rivent 3D is based on the benefits of volumetric processing, strengthened with the capabilities to process powerfully while maintaining a natural appearance.

With Rivent 3D, ContextVision now expands the Rivent platform further and provides clinicians with 3D and 4D images with clarity close to reality, supporting them in providing confident diagnosis and better treatment. This advance is especially critical for ultrasound-rich obstetrics/gynecology and cardiology applications.

The algorithms of Rivent 3D analyse data in all dimensions and take image quality to a level beyond conventional 2D enhancement technology, delivering:

Powerful filtering to achieve smooth surfaces with details of high clarity in rendered views.

Well-defined borders and high tissue differentiation in multiplanar views.

Flexible optimization tools for OEMs.

This is all done in real time, delivering unsurpassed image quality.

Rivent 3D will be showcased virtually during RSNA 2021 together with ContextVision's product portfolio of state-of the-art image enhancement solutions for ultrasound, X-ray and MRI. For more information, please visit www.ContextVision.com.

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker CONTX.

Media contact:

Mark O'Toole

motoole@mower.com

+1 (781) 353.7007

