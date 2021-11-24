Sirena Inc.: Sirena Vacuum Cleaner Will Keep the Air Purified in your Home as the Family Gets Together for the Holidays

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Last couple of years have brought an increased awareness to indoor air quality and its potential to have a significant impact on health and well-being. From airborne viruses and pathogens, such as COVID-19 and influenza viruses, to the common cold, air quality can pose a significant risk for those gathered indoors this holiday season.

As the holiday season quickly approaches, thoughts turn towards Thanksgiving dinners and gatherings with family. However, close proximity with groups indoors, in addition to the worsening quality of air indoors during the cooler months, is a concern, especially for those at higher risk.

This quarter, Sirena Inc discusses the use of its innovative cleaning and air purification products to keep friends and family safe indoors over the holiday season.

Keeping Families Safe as They Gather for the Holidays

Research published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that indoor air pollution can reach levels of up to 100x higher than that outside a home. According to Sirena, this problem is exacerbated further during the colder months of the year, posing an additional risk for families gathering indoors this time of year.

The Traditional Flu Season Sets In

Although the flu is active year-round, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the risk for contracting COVID-19 and influenza (the virus that causes the common flu) is highest during the fall and winter seasons.

Cooler Air Means Higher Concentrations of Pollution at Ground Level

Hot air rises, lifting with it airborne contaminants, pollutants and pathogens. As warmer weather gives way to cooler temperatures, these contributors to poor air quality are trapped and concentrated at lower levels where they are unable to diffuse and dissipate into the atmosphere above.

Dust Mites Kick Into High Gear

Out of sight out of mind, dust mites are a leading contributor to reduced indoor air quality, allergies and respiratory distress when gathered indoors. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports that fall and winter are seasons during which the dust mite tends to be most active.

The Risks of Poor Indoor Air Quality This Holiday Season

With people spending more time indoors over the holidays, there is a greater risk of transmitting viruses and colds between guests, as well as lung and throat irritation from indoor pollutants.

Fumes from decorative potpourri, essential oils, air fresheners and lit candles, along with pet dander and other air pollutants, can trigger allergies, cause itchy and watery eyes, and even contribute to respiratory distress for those sensitive or at high risk.

Health Risks Associated with Poor Indoor Air Quality Include:

Eye, nose, ear and throat irritation

Dizziness and headaches

Fatigue

Respiratory irritation or distress

Increased stress on the heart

Increased transmission of respiratory and viral infections

And more…

Air Purification with Sirena

A versatile vacuum cleaner and powerful indoor air treatment product

Sirena's innovative vacuum harnesses the natural filtering capabilities of water. This unique approach to filtration results in the reliable and efficient removal of allergens, dust, dirt and odors from indoor air.

Considered among the best vacuum cleaners for pet owners and allergy sufferers alike, the SIRENA System filters air through a basin of clean water to more effectively trap a wide range of particulates both within fabric as well as those in the air. By doing so, the Sirena water vacuum is capable of vacuuming as well as air purification and deodorization.

The SIRENA System Can:

Improve indoor air quality

Reduce airborne pathogens

Eliminate odors

Purify indoor air

Efficiently clean surfaces ranging from floors to furniture

Stand Alone Air Purifier

As a standalone air purifier, the Sirena vacuum cleaner can be set to low speed and run for up to 4 hours to filter, purify and deodorize a room. Combining the natural filtering capabilities of water with the unparalleled filtration capabilities of a HEPA filter, this mode offers dual filtration and air purification that sets the standard exceedingly high.

Sanitizing and Deodorization

Customers interested in the sanitizing and deodorizing power of this appliance will be interested to learn that adding a few capfuls of the Ocean Breeze deodorizer can transform the basin into a sanitizing and deodorizing chamber.

The Ocean Breeze formulation is eco-friendly, safe, and effective for protecting against a wide range of viruses such as the Influenza (flu) virus. This formula is also capable of killing dust mites.

About Sirena Inc

Sold in over 30 countries worldwide, Sirena Inc . is known for its forward-thinking vacuum technology, innovative solutions, and focus on health and cleanliness.

For over a decade, the company has remained committed to its daily goal of improving the lives of people who are health-conscious and environmentally minded. Its product lines purify and freshen the air, improving indoor air quality and removing dangerous bacteria, pathogens, allergens, and pollutants.

Those interested in learning more about the company, or in its robust line of innovative products, are encouraged to visit the official website to explore Sirena Inc's product line or to make an online purchase.

Media Contact:

Sirena Inc.

855-474-7362

info@sirenainc.com

SOURCE: Sirena Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674594/Sirena-Vacuum-Cleaner-Will-Keep-the-Air-Purified-in-your-Home-as-the-Family-Gets-Together-for-the-Holidays