RiceBran Technologies to Participate in The Benchmark Company's Discovery One-on-One Virtual Video Investor Conference on Thursday December 2, 2021

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, is participating in The Benchmark Company's Discovery One-on-One Virtual Video Investor Conference. The conference is being held on December 2, 2021.

Todd Mitchell, RiceBran's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with attending institutional investors at the conference.

Qualified investors who would like to register for the conference can contact Vince Curatola, Director of Corporate Marketing Services at vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

About the Benchmark Company & Discovery One on One Virtual Investor Conference 2021.

The Benchmark Company, LLC is a diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Milwaukee. Our focus is fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful and actionable research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

ribt@fnkir.com

646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674628/RiceBran-Technologies-to-Participate-in-The-Benchmark-Companys-Discovery-One-on-One-Virtual-Video-Investor-Conference-on-Thursday-December-2-2021