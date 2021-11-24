Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Virtual Spark Power Career Discovery Expo Supporting High School Students Interested in Careers in the Electrical Trades, Including Renewable Sector and Engineering

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), is excited to announce its first ever Spark Power Career Discovery Expo, hosted by Build a Dream. The free event will take place virtually on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET. Designed for high school students, (and their parents or guardians), the Expo is open to students across Canada, and enables them to explore careers in the electrical trades, engineering and technology, sustainability, renewable energy, and leadership by connecting them with industry leaders. The initiative was made possible thanks to a $5.3 million grant from the Government of Ontario's Skills Development Fund.

"We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Spark Power Career Discovery Expo, which will support young people and the future of the power industry," said Najlaa Rauf, Vice President of People & Culture at Spark Power. "From careers in the power sector, women in leadership roles, diversity in the workplace, and more, students will have the opportunity to gather meaningful insights about achieving their career potential from a diverse group of speakers and presenters," said Rauf.

The virtual Expo will feature six speakers, including the Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training, and Skills Development, Olympic silver medalist and Spark Ambassador, Laura Stacey, Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President of Build a Dream, and Spark's President & CEO, Richard Jackson. Following the presentations, students will be invited to join virtual breakout rooms where they can interact directly with Spark employees from a wide range of disciplines.

"Over the next 5 years, 1 in 5 jobs will be in trade-related careers," said Monte McNaughton, Ontario's Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "We need more young people in these in-demand and rewarding jobs. Our government is proud to partner with organizations like Spark Power who are committed to helping students realize the exciting opportunities that exist in electrical trades, engineering, and technology through events like their Career Discovery Expo. Ontario is facing a historic labour shortage. We're on a mission to help more young people jumpstart life-long careers in the trades to help build a stronger future for our province," said McNaughton.

"I'm honoured to be speaking at the very first Spark Power Career Discovery Expo, which will encourage high school students in Canada to dream big about their futures," said Laura Stacey, Olympic silver medalist and the event's keynote speaker. "As a female athlete in a competitive sport, I know firsthand how developing skills like discipline, co-operation, and leadership can positively impact one's future ambitions and career," said Stacey. "I look forward to sharing my experiences with young people interested in the electrical trades."

"We are very excited to launch our first ever Spark Power Career Discovery Expo and provide high school students with a platform to learn more about next steps in their careers," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark. "It's so important for secondary students to have as much information as possible when planning their next steps, which is something I have personally encountered as a parent. The power industry has much to offer young people who want to build an exciting, diversified career that will have a positive impact in their communities," Jackson added.

"At Build a Dream, we believe that our voices have power," says Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder of Build a Dream. "That's why Career Discovery Expos like this one with Spark Power are so important in educating and empowering students across Canada. We're opening a door of opportunity to explore careers in electrical trades work, engineering and technology, sustainability, renewable energy and leadership."

To learn more and register for the Spark Power Career Discovery Expo, visit https://www.webuildadream.com/event/spark-power-career-discovery-expo/

About Spark Power

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

About Build a Dream

Build a Dream is an organization with a powerful initiative that attracts, encourages, and empowers young women to explore careers in skilled trades, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math), emergency response, leadership, and entrepreneurship. Through specialized, data-driven programming, the organization works to connect industry, education, government, and families to amplify young women, highlight careers in fields under-represented by women, and spotlight strong role models. They are a catalyst for workforce development, driving to create diverse, inclusive, and equal opportunities for all girls and women.

-30-

Media Inquiries:

Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications

media@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674582/Spark-Power-Announces-Virtual-Spark-Power-Career-Discovery-Expo-Supporting-High-School-Students-Interested-in-Careers-in-the-Electrical-Trades-Including-Renewable-Sector-and-Engineering