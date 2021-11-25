ForFarmers N.V.: Yoram Knoop (CEO) to step down after Annual General Meeting in 2022

Lochem, 25 November 2021



Yoram Knoop (CEO) to step down after Annual General Meeting in 2022

ForFarmers announces that Yoram Knoop, CEO and member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers N.V. will step down after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 April 2022, the date on which his current term ends. This has been decided in mutual consultation between Yoram Knoop and the Supervisory Board.

"After having led this great company for eight years, it is a natural moment for a new phase for myself and the company. I am proud of ForFarmers and of what we have achieved with our mission For the Future of Farming especially for customers, as well as of the constructive cooperation with colleagues. During the coming months, I will continue to work on the execution of our management agenda with all my energy and dedication", Yoram Knoop states.

Yoram Knoop joined ForFarmers in November 2013 and became CEO of ForFarmers as of 1 January 2014. He will remain operational as CEO until the end of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2022.

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, chairman of the Supervisory Board of ForFarmers: "Although Yoram is still in position as CEO until 14 April coming, a word of thanks is currently very much in order given his enormous dedication to ForFarmers and its stakeholders. Since he was first appointed, Yoram has further developed the company from an ambitious cooperative to the leading feed company in Europe. Under his leadership, ForFarmers made the step into the growth market Poland and more balance was brought to the portfolio by enhancing the position in the poultry sector. In addition, Yoram embedded sustainability in ForFarmers' strategy."

The process of finding a new CEO has started.

In light of the changes and challenges in the agricultural sector, ForFarmers will evaluate and where appropriate tighten up its strategy Build to Grow 2025.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations

T: 0031 573 288 000 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61

E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

About ForFarmers N.V.

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that provides complete innovative feed solutions to the livestock farming industry. With its 'For the Future of Farming' mission ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and to further increasing the sustainability of the agricultural sector.





ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of around 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2020 revenue amounted to approximately €2.4 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31, www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as "intends to", "expects", "takes into account", "is aimed at ", 'plans to", "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.