- (PLX AI) - Jenoptik signs agreement to sell Vincorion division for enterprise value 130 million euros.
- • Buyer is a fund managed by STAR Capital Partnership
- • The equity value is in the mid double-digit million euro range
- • In addition, there are claims and obligations (e.g. resulting from pension obligations) in the mid double-digit million euro range as well as certain earn-out components
- • Closing is expected to take place in the second half of 2022
