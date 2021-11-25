Queen Bee Capital (QBC) and Nium join forces to enhance cross-border payments from Japan

QBC customers in Japan can now send real-time payments to dozens of countries

TOKYO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments and card issuance leader Nium and Japanese payments company Queen Bee Capital (QBC) have partnered to enhance international transfer offerings for both corporate and individual QBC customers across Japan.

Through this partnership, QBC will tap into Nium's advanced pay-out capability to provide real-time1, cost-efficient, and transparent cross-border payment solutions from Japan with 30 currencies to over 200 countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, Bangladesh, the UK, Europe and Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Mexico and Columbia).

Nium's Chief Revenue Officer, Frederick Crosby, said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Queen Bee Capital, one of Nium's first partners in Japan. Our platform will enable QBC to provide its customers with seamless real-time payment services to more countries and regions around the world."

Queen Bee Capital's President, Shenbo Huang, said, "Nium is the established global leader in overseas payments. By integrating with their platform, we're easily able to cost-effectively reach more corners of the world - most in real-time. We look forward to expanding our relationship in the future."

Nium's pay-out capability enables QBC to provide:

Seamless B2B, P2P, B2P and P2B cross-border payments for customers in multiple currencies

Access to multiple real-time payment corridors

Instant, speedy settlements

About Queen Bee Capital

Company Queen Bee Capital Co., Ltd Service Fund Transfer Service Provider; Settlement information solution Registration Kanto Local Financial Bureau registration number 00010 Affiliated Organization Japan Payment Service Association registration number 00431; Japan Collection Agencies Association (JCAA) Fintech Association of Japan (FAJ) Established September, 2007 President SHENBO HUANG Capital JPY 576, 905, 000 Location 7F Tokyo Shiodome Building, 1-9-1 Higashi-shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-7307 TEL/FAX TEL: +81-3-6809-2785 / FAX: +81-3-6809-2786 Website https://www.queenbeecapital.com/

About Nium

Nium is a leading embedded fintech company that provides banks, payment providers, and businesses of any size with access to global payment services via one API. Its modular platform powers frictionless commerce, helping businesses pay and get paid across the globe with services for pay-outs, pay-ins, card issuance, and banking-as-a-service. Once connected to the Nium platform, businesses have the ability to pay out in more than 100 currencies to over 190 countries - 85 of which in real time. Funds can be received in 27 markets, including Southeast Asia, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, India, and the US. Nium's growing card issuance business is already available in 33 countries, including Europe (SEPA), the UK, Australia and Singapore. Nium owns the broadest license portfolio, covering 11 of the world's jurisdictions, enabling seamless global payments and rapid integration, regardless of geography.

Nium was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 (2020, 2021), which highlights the most promising Fintech companies globally. For more information, visit: https://www.nium.com.

1 In markets where Nium offers real-time services. For full details, please visit: https://www.nium.com/network/

