Beginning in December, Tolltickets will add an additional 800km of toll roads in Norway, several ferry providers and the world-famous Øresund and Storebaelt bridges to its network, expanding its services both for private and business customers across Europe.

In Belgium, where all heavy goods vehicles (exceeding a weight of 3,5 tons) must be equipped with an On-Board Unit (OBU), Tolltickets' partners and customers will now benefit from a fully integrated solution. The Belgium road network is a significant step forward as it connects tolltickets' users in Central and Eastern Europe with the port of Antwerp, one of the world's largest seaports.

With this service expansion, Tolltickets' users can now pay tolls seamlessly in eight countries (Germany, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway) with a single device.

Quentin Couret, COO of Tolltickets, comments: "Belgium and Scandinavia are important milestones in our strategy to cover Europe with one single OBU, reducing complexity and increasing profitability for our customers."

Jan Kersten, Tolltickets Managing Director, concludes: "Since entering the EETS market, tolltickets has been growing rapidly and continuously added new territories to its existing toll road network. More toll domains and will be added to its existing portfolio soon."

