Das Instrument SY4 US8715651076 SYNALLOY CORP. DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2021The instrument SY4 US8715651076 SYNALLOY CORP. DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2021Das Instrument 6C3 FR0000185423 DAMARTEX S.A. INH. EO 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2021The instrument 6C3 FR0000185423 DAMARTEX S.A. INH. EO 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2021Das Instrument 9T2 SE0012313302 CONFIDENCE INTER.B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument 9T2 SE0012313302 CONFIDENCE INTER.B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021Das Instrument 6CI KYG2140A1076 CIFI HLDGS GRP CO.HD -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument 6CI KYG2140A1076 CIFI HLDGS GRP CO.HD -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021Das Instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument 5PP GB00B4WFW713 LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021Das Instrument H5W GB00B11DNM70 HORIZONTE MINERALS LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument H5W GB00B11DNM70 HORIZONTE MINERALS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021Das Instrument CA7479521097 QUATERRA RES INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument CA7479521097 QUATERRA RES INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021Das Instrument 2SA CL0002409135 SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument 2SA CL0002409135 SALMONES CAMANCHACA S.A. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021Das Instrument IOV US45781D1019 INOVALON HLD. A DL-000025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.11.2021The instrument IOV US45781D1019 INOVALON HLD. A DL-000025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 26.11.2021Das Instrument 9EM AU000000ELT2 ELEMENTOS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument 9EM AU000000ELT2 ELEMENTOS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.11.2021The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021