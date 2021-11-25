Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Jetzt geht es wirklich Schlag auf Schlag…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMMF ISIN: GB00B11DNM70 Ticker-Symbol: H5W 
Frankfurt
24.11.21
17:46 Uhr
0,080 Euro
-0,010
-11,11 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAMARTEX
DAMARTEX SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAMARTEX SA22,4000,00 %
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC0,080-11,11 %
INOVALON HOLDINGS INC36,4000,00 %
SALMONES CAMANCHACA SA3,400+3,66 %
SYNALLOY CORPORATION12,900+0,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.