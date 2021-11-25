EG, an established provider of data, news and analytics products and services for the commercial real estate market, is virtually hosting The Future of Sheffield on Thursday 2nd December at 10am.

The release of the final edition in EG's 2021 "Future of Cities" series will explore the innovations in the property industry and how Sheffield is "levelling up" and welcoming new occupiers and industries into the Steel City.

Sheffield is going through a major transformation, with modern new office space, repurposed buildings and net zero ambitions. But, in a city where two thirds of the space is green, what are the opportunities for it to expand?

How will Sheffield be impacted by the breaking news of the scrapped leg of HS2? What occupiers are coming into the city, and what impact do the universities have on the growing number of businesses in Sheffield? Join EG as it aims to answer these and other questions.

On the panel will be:

Lisa Pilkington, host, EG

Kate Josephs, chief executive, Sheffield City Council

Professor James Marshall, chief scientific officer, Opteran Technologies

Kellie Hatton, partner, Shoosmiths

Thomas Hall, partner, Shoosmiths

Mark Jackson, development director, Scarborough Group International (SGI)

For more information and to register your attendance, please visit the events page.

