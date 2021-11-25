Ongoing growth in both renewable generation capacity, including rooftop solar, large-scale wind and solar, and dispatchable power in the form of big batteries is expected to drive down household power bills across the National Electricity Market in the coming years despite the impending closure of several of Australia's ageing fossil-fuel fired power stations.From pv magazine Australia A new report by the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) says the impact sparked by the planned closures of several of the nation's fossil-fuel generators, including the 1.68 GW Liddell Power Station which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...