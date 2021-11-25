Anzeige
25.11.2021
Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification for close associate

Oslo, Norway, November 25, 2021: Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse, a legal person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ultimovacs ASA has notified the company of a pledge of shares in Ultimovacs ASA.

Please refer to the attached for further information.

This information made public by Ultimovacs ASA pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

Attachment

  • PDMR attachment Radforsk ULTI 251121 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6156362a-1a6b-4203-8cbc-209cc275a637)

