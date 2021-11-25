Adverty AB: Adverty Partners With Smart to Further Facilitate Access to Its Seamless in-Game Inventory

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

Adverty today announces a partnership with Smart as it seeks to widen access to its market-leading programmatic in-game inventory for advertisers globally.

Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, is expanding its footprint with a global partnership with Smart; a leading independent ad tech platform. The goal of this integration is to provide advertisers with easy access to a large pool of thematic advertising inventory, enabling them to increase their reach and campaign performance while respecting the user experience.

Smart is a global advertising technology company, created in 2001, that offers ad serving, programmatic monetisation and buying solutions to both publishers and advertisers. This integration will increase Adverty's programmatic reach for brands and advertisers looking to enter the increasingly influential world of gaming. Publishers will benefit from direct access to greater demand, allowing them to better leverage and optimise the monetisation of their in-game advertising formats.

The move strengthens Adverty's mission to be the leading in-game advertising platform to associate with the very strongest SSPs - making it easier for ad buyers to access the latest in-game advertising inventory, at a time when the market is waking up to the critical importance of gaming within media.

Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty, explains : " With this integration, we are adding a new, best-in-breed vertically integrated SSP to our programmatic infrastructure, further cementing our position in the market. With all the talk of the Metaverse in the market right now, we are on the front foot and delighted to offer the most compelling advertising inventory in this burgeoning media frontier. Furthermore, we are resolved to ensuring that every brand and every agency in every corner of the world can access our market-leading, innovative and non-intrusive in-game ad inventory."

Pierce Cook-Anderson, Country Manager Northern Europe at Smart, adds: " Our advanced programmatic solution gives buyers first look at premium inventory, on every screen and for every format. This enables them to create personalised deals according to their communication strategy and campaign KPIs. We are well aware of the importance of the gaming environment and are delighted to partner with Adverty to widen access to its powerful gaming technology. We look forward to watching ground-breaking campaigns take shape within the gaming environment and have buyers explore, measure and leverage these formats whilst providing customers with a non-intrusive ad experience."

Adverty helps brands to deliver unobtrusive advertising which engages audiences in immersive environments, thanks to its revolutionary and patented technology, built specifically for gaming. Its In-Play and In-Menu formats enable highly contextual and unobtrusive brand communications and the in-game advertising specialist was recently awarded its third US patent for its viewability technology BrainImpression; a ground-breaking method for determining ad viewability and impressions within complex gaming environments. This covers every screen used in traditional gaming and the 'Metaverse' - from mobile phones, tablets and TVs to next-generation devices used for virtual and augmented reality.

About Smart AdServer:

Smart is the leading independent adtech platform built to serve the interests of both buyers and publishers. Smart's fully transparent platform and shared-interest business approach enables brands and premium publishers to get their fair share of ad value at every opportunity, on their terms. Brands can achieve greater efficiency through their advertising spend, and publishers can act with certainty and have the control they need to provide the right blend of transaction models, channels, formats, and audience data to deliver true value path optimization to brands.

Smart works directly with hundreds of buyers and more than 1,000 publishers worldwide including Meredith, Insider, The Guardian, Cafe Media, Groupe Marie Claire, Le Figaro, Altice, and PlutoTV to deliver display, video, native, and rich-media ads to over 50,000 sites and apps. The company operates 12 offices worldwide and leads the charge in building a transparent ecosystem based on quality.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: ar@adverty.com

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play and In-Menu ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com .

This information is information that Adverty AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-11-25 08:00 CET.

