Donnerstag, 25.11.2021
Breaking News! Jetzt geht es wirklich Schlag auf Schlag…
WKN: A2AGDG ISIN: SE0008212161 Ticker-Symbol: 5L8 
München
25.11.21
08:03 Uhr
0,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
25.11.2021 | 08:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (609/21)

With effect from November 26, 2021, the Unit rights in Svenska Aerogel Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including December 07, 2021. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   AERO UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017131493              
Order book ID:  241464                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 26, 2021, the paid subscription units in Svenska
Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   AERO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017131501              
Order book ID:  241463                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
