Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (609/21)

With effect from November 26, 2021, the Unit rights in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 07, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: AERO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131493 Order book ID: 241464 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 26, 2021, the paid subscription units in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AERO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131501 Order book ID: 241463 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB