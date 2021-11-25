A collection of seven annual Blue Paper reports compiled by 70 EU leading C-Level executives' retailers.

Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that drives cross-border e-commerce in Europe, launches a compendium that maps how will Cross-Border e-Commerce be defined in the NEXT new normal across Europe in the year to come. A collection of seven annual Blue Paper reports on strategic topics like Customer Centricity, Green Supply Chain, Marketplaces and Sustainability but also channel related fields such as Brands Direct-to-Consumer, Omnichannel and Scale-Ups. A Compendium carried out by 70 C-Level Retail executives under the auspice of CBCommerce with support from APG, DPDgroup, FedEx Express, Genesys, Octopia and Seven Senders.

The COVID pandemic had a major impact on retailers. Quick adaptation is required to embrace or drive the change and bounce back to the new normal.

"CBCommerceNEXT Compendium" is the result of 6 round table brainstorming sessions by 7 groups gathering 10 International C-Level Retail executives in each High Level Group. Representing all sectors and EU countries, they are guided by a chairman having an academic and consulting experience background. All executives are highly reputed experts. Those seven High Level Groups gathered during the whole year 2021 to define the "NEXT new normal" across Europe regarding:

Brands Direct-to-Consumer

Customer Centricity

Green Supply Chain

Marketplaces

Omnichannel

Scale-Ups

Sustainability

A 20-page Blue Paper compiled by each High Level Group summarizes the learnings and recommendations bringing insights and best practices cases as stimulation for radical innovation and tangible action in the European e-commerce industry. The views expressed by those Retail executives are their own take-aways and do not necessarily reflect the official positions of their companies.

