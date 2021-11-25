The Dummies Guide to Becoming an NFT millionaire by Crocs League founder Doctor Troller

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What exactly is an NFT?

An NFT is a non-fungible token a unique digital asset. NFTs are one of a kind and cannot be replaced with something else. You've heard of Bitcoin, right? Well Bitcoin is fungible. One Bitcoin is exactly the same as another, you could trade any Bitcoin for another, they won't be any different.

An NFT however, is a one-of-a-kind trading card. If you swap or sell it for another NFT you will have something completely different.



How exactly do NFTs work?

Most NFTs are part of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Most purchases and trades of NFTs are done in ETH. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, but the ETH blockchain also supports these NFTs, and stores extra information which is why most NFT transactions are done in Ethereum. For more details see our previous post - NFT for Dummies.

Ethereum is widely accepted these days in comparison to the past and partly due to the expansion of the market for NFTs, Ether is now the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

Which NFTs have made money so far.

Over half of NFT sales made in 2020 were related to video games, and only 8% of NFTs related to digital artworks - but in the last year it was the digital artworks that made the most headlines round the world.

Digital artist Beeple sold an NFT artwork "Everyday the first 5000 days" for $69m at Sotherby's, NFT artist Pak sold rotating 3D cubes for $17m at Sotherbys in April, and collectibles like CryptoPunks, and Bored Ape Yacht Club have grown exponentially to have sales volume of over $3m a day, and some CryptoPunk tokens are valued at over $600K each.





That's past success, where's it going in the future?

Everyone is looking at inter-active gaming NFTs. Axie Infinity and Sandbox are created digital meta-verses for NFT owners to battle, collect and earn. Both are in alpha stages and volumes of sales are especially high, in particular for Axie, with $24.1m in the past 24 hours - (dated 23rdNov 2021). Another game able NFT platform which combines the artworld with gaming is Crocs League. It is a collection of animated crocodile tokens which sold out their first edition of Crocs in less than a day for $500,000. The next stage of the development for 2022 is for collectors to be able to breed and fight these tokens, and at that point it's expected that the tokens will increase in value by over ten times.

The opportunities for gaming NFTs are huge. To put it in to context gaming is universal and no matter what age you are, you have at some point spent time playing an electronic device. NFT games have a unique proposition to allow you to fully own any digital assets on the game. From virtual land, skin, weapons, whatever the game is about you will have full ownership of it.

This market is only set to grow and grow as the young gaming community get more involved. One example of the new generation getting involved in NFTs came this August when NBC reported the story of a 12-year-old coder Benyamin Ahmed who created WeirdWhales, a set of pixelated whales each with distinct traits, similar to the CryptoPunks style, and he has made over $350,000 so far from their sale, and earns 2.5% royalty on each secondary sale, so will be make money for many years to come.

The opportunities to make millions quickly are really there in NFTs right now, but this is a fast-moving market and so it would be best to get involved sooner rather than later in order to pick up the big money gains.