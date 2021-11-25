Bona Announces the New Bona Traffic HD Raw

Create a true, ultra-matte wood experience with this new, highly durable lacquer from Bona

MALMO, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona (http://mybonahome.com/home.aspx), a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, today announced the launch of its newest addition to the Bona Traffic family of lacquers, Bona Traffic HD Raw. This ultra-matte, highly durable and protective lacquer creates a beautiful, "untreated" wood experience.



A wood floor's sheen can differ depending on the perspective and viewpoint. A low sheen floor viewed from the other side of the room could appear glossy when sunlight is shining on the lacquered surface. Bona Traffic HD Raw creates an easy-to-apply, highly durable, and ultra-matte topcoat meeting contemporary trends and floor owners' needs.

"The sheen differences on a floor all have to do with the lacquer and its composition. After extensive research by Bona, we finally solved this challenge, delivering a new topcoat with a true raw wood look. The magic lies in the combination of different features that optimize the performance of the product. Bona Traffic HD Raw has an excellent natural look showing great durability in terms of wear, scuff, and chemical resistance. Even if the lacquer is almost invisible, it's there, assuring long-lasting protection of the wood floor," said Thomas Hallberg, Director Product Management Professional EMEA/APAC, Bona AB.

Like all Bona Traffic HD products, Bona Traffic HD Raw is a two-component waterborne lacquer that is EC1 PLUS and GREENGUARD Gold certified for indoor air quality. Bona Traffic HD Raw offers a natural aesthetic almost like the surface is untreated. This new lacquer offers high slip safety and is ideal for homes with children and pets. The ultra-matte, low odour lacquer offers a forgiving application with a look that stays consistent in larger areas and during the application and drying process.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona's turnover is 3.1bn SEK (EUR 307 million) 2020. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com (http://www.bona.com).

