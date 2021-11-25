- (PLX AI) - Chr. Hansen shares fell 3.3% at the open after Danske Bank resumed coverage with a sell rating.
- • Despite a strong position in dairy cultures and acquired exposure to potential growth areas, Chr. Hansen faces too many risks to justify the current valuation, Danske said
- • Price target was set at DKK 440
- • Current headwinds should continue in the next fiscal year, Danske said, with Human Health issues not over and China issues not under the company's control
