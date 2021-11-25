- (PLX AI) - Medicover shares rose 2% as Covid test volumes are picking up again, analysts said.
- • Covid-related services are still as much as half of Medicover's operating profit, and with Covid cases increasing dramatically in Europe, test volumes are on the rise, Carnegie said
- • This led the broker to lift estimates for both Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 for Medicover
- • Price target raised to SEK 285 from SEK 240; recommendation remains hold
