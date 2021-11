EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 25, 2021 BONDS CHANGE IN THE AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES AB (PUBL) Change in the amount 45,000,000 EUR. Updated identifiers as of November 26, 2021: Trading code: AEO 001 ISIN code: NO0010861487 Amount: 120,000,000 EUR Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260