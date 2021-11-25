In Connection With the Public Tender Offer for the Shares of Europcar Mobility Group Initiated by Green Mobility Holding S.A.

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities.

This document is an English-language translation for convenience only of the press release relating to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Europcar Mobility Group. In the event of any differences and/or discrepancies between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French document, the official French document shall prevail.

This press release was prepared and made available to the public in accordance with the provisions of article 231-28, I of the French Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF")'s general regulation.

In the context of public tender offer for the shares of Europcar Mobility Group initiated by Green Mobility Holding S.A. (the "Offer"), Europcar Mobility Group announces that the document presenting the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting aspects of Europcar Mobility Group was filed with the AMF on November 24, 2021 and is made available to the public on November 25, 2021, in accordance with Article 231-28, I of the AMF general regulation.

This document presenting the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting aspects of Europcar Mobility Group is available on the websites of Europcar Mobility Group (www.europcar-mobility-group.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and is provided to the public free of charge at the registered office of Europcar Mobility Group, 13 ter, boulevard Berthier, 75017 Paris, France.

The AMF has affixed, in accordance with the clearance decision of the public tender offer dated November 23, 2021, visa no. 21-500 on the response document prepared by Europcar Mobility Group. The opening date and closing date of the Offer will be published by the AMF.

Disclaimer This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public and it is not for diffusion in any other country than France. The diffusion of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them. Europcar Mobility Group excludes all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005899/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group