Robotic Process Automation Market Revenue to Cross $45,982 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global robotic process automation market value is expected to surge from $2,078.3 million in 2020 to $45,982.0 million by 2030, at a 36.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The major factor propelling the market growth is the ability of robotic process automation (RPA) to provide a higher efficiency, improved customer experience, and greater ease in managing business operations. Additionally, the surging need for virtual workforces is supporting the expansion of the market.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/robotic-process-automation-market/report-sample

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the robotic process automation market as several industries, such as financial services and healthcare, and the public sector are adopting RPA for assisting people in dealing with the health and financial challenges. For example, the RPA team at the General Services Administration recently developed a national COVID-19 bot for accelerating the infection count data collection process in counties where it is tasked with the management of federal buildings. Furthermore, many major RPA vendors have donated resources and licenses to organizations leading the fight against the pandemic.

Key Findings of Robotic Process Automation Market Report

The rule-based category held the larger share in the market in the past, within the operation segment. Rule-based automation allows for the efficient management and completion of the repeatable operations that do not need human expertise or intervention. In addition, rule-based RPA manages the operation of business applications via the existing user interfaces, with the help of pre-defined inputs.

The retail and consumer goods category is expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market in the upcoming years, under the vertical segment. RPA solutions enable easier integration of information, which allows retail and consumer goods companies to focus more on providing improved customer services.

Geographically, North America contributed the highest revenue to the robotic process automation market in the past, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come owing to the presence of a well-developed information technology (IT) sector and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

contributed the highest revenue to the robotic process automation market in the past, and the situation will remain unchanged in the years to come owing to the presence of a well-developed information technology (IT) sector and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the future because of the soaring investments in the IT infrastructure and growing public awareness about automation in the region.

(APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the future because of the soaring investments in the IT infrastructure and growing public awareness about automation in the region. The players operating in the industry are focusing on product launches and partnerships to gain an edge over their rivals.

Automation Anywhere Inc. announced the launch of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered bots, called Payroll Protection Program (PPP) bots, in April 2020 for helping banks automate loan applications for small organizations, under the $2.2-trillion COVID stimulus package of the U.S. government.

Browse detailed report on Robotic Process Automation Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

NICE Ltd., Blue Prism Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Redwood International Business Group B.V., Automation Anywhere Inc., Xerox Corporation, Celaton Ltd., WorkFusion Inc., IPsoft Incorporated, Kryon System Ltd., IBM Corporation, UiPath Inc., and Kofax Inc. are some of the leading players in the robotic process automation market.

Robotic Process Automation Market Size Breakdown by Segments

Robotic Process Automation Market Based on Process

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management

Interaction Solution

Robotic Process Automation Market Based on Operation

Rule-Based

Knowledge-Based

Robotic Process Automation Market Based on Offering

Service

Professional



Implementation



Training

Software

Robotic Process Automation Market Based on Organization

Large Enterprises

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Robotic Process Automation Market Based on Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and U.A.E.



Saudi Arabia

Browse More Reports

Marketing Automation Software Market - North America has dominated the marketing automation software market till now, because of the quick adoption of digital marketing strategies by regional firms, existence of numerous software vendors, increasing technological advancements, rising demand for personalized campaign management, and high awareness about automated marketing operations.

Low-Code Development Platform Market - North America is the largest low-code development platform market presently, as new technologies are adopted early, the IT expenditure and disposable income are high, population is technologically inclined, numerous low-code development platform vendors are present, and smartphone sales are skyrocketing here.

Deep Learning Market - The rising need for drug discovery will also drive the deep learning market at a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2019 and it is projected to generate $102.4 billion revenue by 2030.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg