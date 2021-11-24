Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2021, short interest in 2,993 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,508,037,748 shares compared with 8,884,071,135 shares in 2,930 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 29, 2021. The mid-October short interest represents 2.59 days compared with 3.12 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,108 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,283,108,291 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 15, 2021 compared with 2,400,355,493 shares in 2,114 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.56.

In summary, short interest in all 5,101 Nasdaq® securities totaled 10,791,146,039 shares at the November 15, 2021 settlement date, compared with 5,044 issues and 11,284,426,628 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.90 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.57 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

Bianca.Fata@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb8eedc1-85ac-44eb-a209-fbaa4998ab6e

Nasdaq Short Interest Days

Nasdaq Short Interest Days