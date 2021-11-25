ATFX Connect: ATFX as one of the brand sponsors of Finance Magnates London Summit 2021

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, ATFX Connect was invited and attended the Finance Magnates London Summit as one of the brand sponsors. ATFX group is one of top financial technology companies in the industry. ATFX UK team attended the summit and brought a professional and instructive new industry experience to the participants.

As stated by Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX (UK), "In the post-epidemic period, global brokers are facing huge challenges. To stand out in the larger environment, we must have new technical support and development." At the summit, Wei Qiang Zhang also had a seminar with the participants, discussing the topic "Future of the Modern Broker in a Post Pandemic World". He covered the challenges faced by mordern brokerages, and the new working environment and positive thinking after the pandemic, how to improve productivity, etc.

As the institutional business platform ATFX Connect under the ATFX Group, it mainly provides customized services for different customers including high net worth individuals, asset management companies, family managers and brokers. After several years of development, ATFX Connect announced that its volumes between Q1 2021 and Q2 2021 have seen a quarterly growth of over 30%. In addition to this, ATFX Connect continues to expand its institutional business and market share by offering clients a broad range of financial instruments. (Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com/ )

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena to launch its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to the institutional community. With the focus on the professional investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning FX/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 200 tradable financial assets, including forex, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

