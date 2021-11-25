The new plan would require the deployment of around 15 GW of new PV capacity each year to 2030. The agreement also includes the gradual phasing out of all coal power plants by the end of the decade.From pv magazine Germany The leaders of Germany's new government coalition, formed by the Green party, the Liberal party (FDP) and the Social-democrat party (SPD) have presented, yesterday, their 177-page program for the next four years. In the renewable energy chapter of the document, the government coalition is aiming for the share of renewables in gross electricity demand to rise to 80% by 2030, ...

