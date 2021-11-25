The "Netherlands telecoms market report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of the Netherlands' telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex was last updated in August 2021 to include 1Q 2021 data.
Companies Mentioned
- CanalDigitaal
- Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile)
- KPN
- Online
- VodafoneZiggo
Metrics include the following
Connections
Mobile:
- Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT
- Handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets
- Mobile broadband
- Total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- Total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share
- IoT
- Penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT
Fixed:
- Voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up
- Broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies
- Penetration (business sites and households): voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies
- Pay TV
Traffic
Mobile:
- Mobile-originated voice minutes
- Outgoing MoU per connection
- Cellular data: total, per connection
- Messages sent: total, per connection
Fixed:
- Fixed-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
Network-independent metrics
- GDP
- Population
- Households
- Business sites
- Exchange rates
Operator-level metrics/market share
Mobile:
- Connections: total, prepaid, contract (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)
- Service revenue: total, voice, data (and associated market share), data share of service revenue
- ARPU: total, voice, data
Fixed:
- Broadband subscribers (and associated market share, net additions and year-on-year changes)
- Broadband retail revenue
- Broadband ASPU
Pay TV:
- Connections
- Retail revenue
Service revenue
Mobile:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Prepaid, contract, prepaid share
- Voice, messaging, data, data share
Fixed:
- Total (retail plus wholesale)
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
Retail revenue
Mobile:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Per GB
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)
- Voice, voice per minute
- Data, data per GB, messaging
- Handset, handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT
Fixed:
- Total
- Share of GDP
- Per capita per month
- Voice
- Dedicated connections
- Broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies
- ICT services
- Pay TV
Wholesale revenue
- Mobile
- Fixed
ASPU
Mobile:
- Total
- Voice
- Data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT
- Handset: total, voice, messaging, data, data from smartphones
Fixed:
- Voice
- Broadband
ARPU
Mobile:
- Total
- Prepaid, contract
- Voice
- Data
- Handset: voice, messaging
