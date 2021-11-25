The "Netherlands telecoms market report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of the Netherlands' telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex was last updated in August 2021 to include 1Q 2021 data.

Companies Mentioned

CanalDigitaal

Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile)

KPN

Online

VodafoneZiggo

Metrics include the following

Connections

Mobile:

Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding IoT), total including IoT

Handset: smartphone, basic, smartphone share of handsets

Mobile broadband

Total, handset and broadband: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)

Total and handset: prepaid, contract and prepaid share

IoT

Penetration: total, prepaid, contract, handset, smartphone, mobile broadband, IoT

Fixed:

Voice: narrowband, VoBB, dial-up

Broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies

Penetration (business sites and households): voice, broadband (DSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, other technologies

Pay TV

Traffic

Mobile:

Mobile-originated voice minutes

Outgoing MoU per connection

Cellular data: total, per connection

Messages sent: total, per connection

Fixed:

Fixed-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Network-independent metrics

GDP

Population

Households

Business sites

Exchange rates

Operator-level metrics/market share

Mobile:

Connections: total, prepaid, contract (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Service revenue: total, voice, data (and associated market share), data share of service revenue

ARPU: total, voice, data

Fixed:

Broadband subscribers (and associated market share, net additions and year-on-year changes)

Broadband retail revenue

Broadband ASPU

Pay TV:

Connections

Retail revenue

Service revenue

Mobile:

Total

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Prepaid, contract, prepaid share

Voice, messaging, data, data share

Fixed:

Total (retail plus wholesale)

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Retail revenue

Mobile:

Total

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Per GB

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G (and 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G share)

Voice, voice per minute

Data, data per GB, messaging

Handset, handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT

Fixed:

Total

Share of GDP

Per capita per month

Voice

Dedicated connections

Broadband: ADSL/VDSL, FTTP/B, cable modem, FWA, 5G FWA, other technologies

ICT services

Pay TV

Wholesale revenue

Mobile

Fixed

ASPU

Mobile:

Total

Voice

Data

Mobile broadband

IoT

Handset: total, voice, messaging, data, data from smartphones

Fixed:

Voice

Broadband

ARPU

Mobile:

Total

Prepaid, contract

Voice

Data

Handset: voice, messaging

