KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Vegan Mac & Cheeze Menu on Uber Eats Today

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has today launched Komo Eats, a selection of freshly made, hot and ready, plant-based comfort meals through Uber Eats in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Komo Eats is an extension of Komo Comfort Foods, aligning with Komo's mission to make plant-based meals an everyday staple. The menu offers Gourmet Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze items. The signature dish is the Buffalo Fried Jackfruit Chick'n Mac & Cheeze made with Komo's in-house formulated Jackfruit Chick'n, breaded and fried. The Cheeze sauce is housemade with cashew, cauliflower and coconut. Komo has also developed its own tofu 'bacon' crumbles and included them in its Bacun Caramelized Onion Mac & Cheeze. Find Komo's BBQ Pulled Enoki Mushroom & Lentil product in its BBQ Pulled Mushroom Mac & Cheeze. Other options include Classic Mac & Cheeze, Roasted Garlic Mushroom Mac & Cheeze and Mac & Greens.

"Komo eats creates a different opportunity for us to innovate and share more plant-based comfort foods. Through this platform, we are able to be more daring with our flavours and ingredients to make food that is different and unique, " says Jeffrey Ma, CEO of Komo operating subsidiary, Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods. "Komo eats allows us to be faster in creating new dishes. There are many steps in launching a retail product and we know not all retail products are successful in the market. With Komo eats, we will be able to launch rapidly and locally to gather consumer feedback before deciding whether a product should be commercialized. Komo eats is our test kitchen, for us to create, learn and share vegan favourites."

Komo Eats is making and serving its food through its ghost kitchen located just outside of downtown Vancouver. Having a ghost kitchen allows Komo to market and produce delivery orders without having a physical restaurant or storefront attached, thereby allowing Komo to have a lower overhead than a traditional restaurant.

Komo Eats is available for order through Uber Eats in Vancouver, British Columbia beginning today. Komo will evaluate the success of this initial launch to plan expansion to other food delivery apps and locations.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

