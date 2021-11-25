EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EHT Receives Purchase Order from City of Kingston, Ontario, Canada for 10 Social Housing Shelters

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce the receipt of a purchase order for ten (10) Enertec social housing shelters from the city of Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The fabrication and installation of the ten 8' x 12' Enertec shelters will provide critically important shelter for some of the most vulnerable homeless individuals in Kingston. The delivery is to be completed by late December/early January. These highly-insulated dwellings will provide shelter from the cold weather while being extremely energy efficient, safe and durable.

"The Enertec shelters provide a welcome solution for people who need a higher level of safety and security from the streets, and a warm, comfortable environment" says Jerry Foster, President of EHT and Co-founder of Windular.

"The social housing issue for the homeless continues to grow across North America. We believe EHT shelters are a tangible solution for municipalities who are seeking ways to address vulnerable people in need of shelter, particularly in colder winter conditions", added Foster.

EHT is currently engaged in discussions with other municipal/ regional social housing inquiries and initiatives where the EHT shelters can be scaled to accommodate various requirements including duplex and triplex designs. (See below).

In the State of Homelessness in Canada 2016 report, it was estimated that at least 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness in a given year and over 580,000 people experience homelessness in the United States. The Company believes the Enertec shelter is a sustainable and long-term housing solution to assist with this crisis.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT (TSXV: EHT) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

