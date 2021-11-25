Flair Airlines Brings Life to Inflight Entertainment and Shopping Experience

Passengers travelling on Flair's fleet of Boeing 737s will be able to access free inflight entertainment, purchase food and drinks, and shop for products using their own devices

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Flair Airlines is pleased to begin offering travellers touchless inflight entertainment and ancillary offerings as a part of the airline's latest passenger experience enhancements.

The innovative solution, developed by LiFE In The Air, lets Flair passengers use their own devices to buy food, drinks, and other products during the flight. Passengers can also enjoy free inflight entertainment including short-form stories and films and stay entertained with games and community-driven traveller content.

"At Flair Airlines, we are committed to improving the passenger experience and preparing for the future. When people return to travel, they will notice a better airline experience," said Stephen Jones, President and CEO of Flair Airlines. "The steps we are taking today to digitize the inflight experience will exceed people's expectations."

Passengers can access the new system with their device browser via QR codes onboard or by Flair's updated mobile application here (iOS)(Android).

Flair's existing mobile app, Fly Flair, will also combine booking and trip management functions with a webview option for inflight entertainment. This will allow ordering and delivery of purchases directly to passengers in their seats while on board.

In addition to stimulating demand for domestic travel, Flair is dedicated to supporting Canadian businesses by launching a first of its kind Virtual Buy On Board advertising program. This innovative program is a passenger-centric forum that allows brands to connect with Flair's passengers and deliver immersive inflight digital experiences. Passengers can engage with brands and make purchases in flight, for delivery to their homes.

"From our findings, we know that passengers are open to learning about relevant products, services and brands," said Bayram Annakov, CEO of LiFE In The Air, Flair's inflight e-commerce service provider. "Technology - especially the use of personal devices in air - provides a much more engaging experience for passengers without the waste of printed magazines. The Flair Airlines Virtual Buy On Board program is designed to fulfil this need while facilitating people actually ordering goods and services in an updated format."

Flair also offers a wide range of entertainment options from the National Film Board of Canada, including Canadian-made films and documentaries, as well as various games, such as ZeptoLab's Cut The Rope. Passengers can fly with Flair while being entertained and delighted by free world-class content and an opportunity to support local Canadian artists and creators.

To enquire about offering products and services inflight or virtually, please visit, https://flyflair.com/life-partner

About Flair Airlines Flair Airlines, Canada's only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC), is liberating Canadians with low fares and affordable travel options, connecting travellers with people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 31 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

About LiFE In The Air

Founded by entrepreneur Bayram Annakov and his team in 2020, LiFE In The Air enables airlines to seamlessly monetize inflight customers through an innovative digital experience. Designed for the post-COVID traveller in mind, LiFE In The Air enables airlines to offer an onboard e-commerce experience and a platform for engaging onboard content.

