PRESENTED BY

Bank of America

Presenting bank

BNP Paribas

Presenting bank and Guarantor

Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

This press release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities

AVAILABILITY OF THE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF GREEN MOBILITY HOLDING S.A.

Terms of the offer:

EUR 0.50 per share of Europcar Mobility Group, with coupon attached (the "Offer Price") plus EUR 0.01 per share of Europcar Mobility Group if the threshold of 90% of the share capital and voting rights of Europcar Mobility Group is reached (the "Additional Price

This press release was prepared by Green Mobility Holding S.A. and made available to the public pursuant to Articles 231-28 of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the AMF

IMPORTANT NOTICE

In the event that, following the Offer or, if applicable, the Reopened Offer, the number of shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Europcar Mobility Group does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of Europcar Mobility Group, Green Mobility Holding intends, within a period of ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice announcing the result of the Offer or, if applicable, at the latest within three (3) months following the closing of the Reopened Offer, in accordance with Article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 232-4 and 237-1 to 237-10 of the AMF General Regulation, to implement a squeeze-out to acquire the Europcar Mobility Group shares not tendered in the Offer in exchange for compensation equal to the Offer Price plus the Additional Price, after adjustments where applicable.

The Offer Document must be read together with all other documents published in relation to the Offer.

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, pursuant to its clearance decision regarding the tender offer for Europcar Mobility Group's shares, granted visa no. 21-499 dated 23 November 2021, to the offer document prepared by Green Mobility Holding S.A.

In accordance with Article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Green Mobility Holding S.A. was filed with the AMF on 24 November 2021 and supplements the offer document prepared by Green Mobility Holding S.A.

The information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Green Mobility Holding S.A., as well as the offer document of Green Mobility Holding, are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Volkswagen (www.volkswagenag.com/en/InvestorRelations/news-and-publications/Europcar_offer.html) and may be obtained free of charge from:

Green Mobility Hoding S.A.

19-21, route d'Arlon,

8009 Strassen,

Luxembourg

Bank of America Europe DAC

Succursale en France 51 rue La Boétie 75008 Paris France BNP Paribas 4 rue d'Antin 75002 Paris France

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. The distribution of this press release, the tender offer and acceptance of the tender offer may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons coming into possession of this press release must inform themselves of the applicable legal restrictions and comply with them. Green Mobility Holding S.A. will not be liable for the violation of applicable legal restrictions by any person.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005950/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group