Menstrual Cups Market Size Worth ($636.16 Mn by 2027) by (5.9% CAGR) with Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak and Global Analysis & Forecast by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Menstrual Cups Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast - by Product Type, Size, Material and Distribution Channel" the menstrual cups market was valued at US$ 406.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 636.16 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of accidents and trauma cases, rising incidence of infectious diseases and developing liquid biopsy technology are expected to boost the growth of the global blood collection devices market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factors such as shortage of skilled professionals during the forecast period.

In the North America region, the market for menstrual cups is primarily held by the US among the other countries. The growth of the menstrual cups market in the United States is expected to grow owing to increasing organic developments by the market players in menstrual cups market, rising awareness among consumers for advanced menstrual cups, and increasing accessibility of menstrual cups. The U.S. holds the most significant market share for Menstrual Cups market in North America. Certain factors such as higher emphasis on menstruation management, availability of the products, and focus on utilization of eco-friendly products is driving the adoption of menstruation cups in the country.

Additionally, growing awareness of menstruation cups in schools and academic institutions by the government authorities, non-profit organizations, and operating players in the market are anticipated to fuel the adoption of menstruation cups during the forecast period, which will eventually accelerate the market growth. Increasing concerns of biological wastes and environment protection are expected to create lucrative opportunity for the adoption of menstrual cups in US. For instance, according to data published by Stanford University in 2017, an estimated 12 billion pads and 7 billion tampons are disposed each year in the US. Such massive waste creates huge burden on garbage management. Since a single menstrual cup can be utilized for 4-5 years, the product serves as suitable alternative over other sanitary products. Additionally, increasing adoption of menstrual cups by women suffering from PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) are also expected to drive the growth of the US menstrual cups market during the forecast period.

The Menstrual Cups Market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow to increasing awareness for menstrual cups, increasing disposable income, growing initiatives by the government and non-government organizations to promote the adoption of reusable menstrual products are expected to equally influence the overall growth of market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the menstrual cups market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The disposable and reusable accounted for more than 65.71% of the market share in 2019. In terms of material, the menstrual cups market is segmented into medical grade silicone, natural rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The medical grade silicone segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of size, the menstrual cups market is segmented into small, medium and large.The medium segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of distribution channel, the menstrual cups market is segmented into online stores, pharmacies and retail stores.The online stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Increasing Popularity of Menstrual Cups in Menstrual Cups Market Growth

Menstruation is a part of women's life; however, talking about it is difficult for some women. Recently with government initiatives and support, talking about menstruation is easier, and thus new products are being launched in the market. Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners are the most commonly used products, and the market players are also cutting down their prices in order to increase their sales. As per the charity Bloody Good Period, approximately £4,800 are spent on period products in an average lifetime by a woman. Such organizations are eradicating the stigma surrounding menstruation by encouraging conversations on it.

Menstrual cups are becoming more popular due to the growing preference for reusable products. The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups.

The number of Google searches for menstrual cups and reusable menstrual products has increased in recent years. The Google Trends search engine gives a number out of 100 to represent the number of searches. In 2013, the "menstrual cup" had a popularity score of 21, and increased to 83 in 2018 and reached 100 in September 2019. Owing to their benefits and popularity, many of the drug stores, local big-chain stores, health food stores, pharmacies, and online stores are offering. For instance, Walmart and Target are the most popular chain stores, and drug stores such as Walgreens and CVS offer menstrual cups in the US.

Also, initiatives by government and non-government organizations have led to an increase in awareness of menstrual cups. For instance, the Alappuzha municipality, India, distributed free menstrual cups as an initiative to find an alternative to the waste management problem. The municipality distributed 3,000 menstrual cups to the women in order to adopt the environment-friendly technique for menstruation. Thus owing to the benefits offered by menstrual cups and initiatives by the government and non-government organizations is likely to increase the popularity of menstrual cups.

Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of product type, reusable segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Reusable menstrual cups are small and flexible funnel-shape cups made up of rubber or silicone that are inserted into the vagina to collect and catch menstrual fluids. The reusable cups are the most commonly used menstrual cups as they are safe, cost-effective and eco-friendly means of managing menstrual cycles. Moreover, using these cups helps the females to not compromise on various physical activities such as swimming and exercising which are otherwise hampered due to leakage. Some of the prominent global brands offering reusable menstrual cups include Keeper Cup, DivaCup, Lunette Menstrual Cup, Lena Cup, Lily Cup and others. In terms of material, the menstrual cups market is segmented into medical grade silicone, natural rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). The medical grade silicone segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of size, the menstrual cups market is segmented into small, medium and large.The medium segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In terms of distribution channel, the menstrual cups market is segmented into online stores, pharmacies and retail stores.The online stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Menstrual Cups Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Diva International Inc., Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper Inc., Mooncup Ltd, Anigan Inc., Procter & Gamble, Me Luna, YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O., Silky Cup, Earth Care Solution among others are among the key companies operating in the Menstrual Cups Market. These players are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence and the acquisition of a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2019 , The new product is targeted at the age group 18 years old, and under, the all-new Model 0 has strengthened the robust and inclusive set of menstrual cup options by DivaCup's.

, The new product is targeted at the age group 18 years old, and under, the all-new Model 0 has strengthened the robust and inclusive set of menstrual cup options by DivaCup's. In October 2018 , P&G is a leading feminine care brand, added the latest option in its family of period protection products Tampax Cup. The Tampax Cup has unique features such as SoftCurve shape, 100% medical-grade reusable silicone, Up to 12 hours of protection, and other such features.

, P&G is a leading feminine care brand, added the latest option in its family of period protection products Tampax Cup. The Tampax Cup has unique features such as SoftCurve shape, 100% medical-grade reusable silicone, Up to 12 hours of protection, and other such features. In May 2018 , Me Luna introduced its new product is more firm compared to the other products. The product has proved useful to women's strong pelvic floor muscles and who are physically active.

