The "Challenger Operators in Europe Status, Market Impact and Strategies for Success" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an executive-level overview of challenger operators state of play, developments, and strategies, including in the context of 5G, Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC), digital services, B2B services, and fibre network deployments.

This report highlights the main strategies for challenger operators growth in Europe, gives an overview of the key models for challenger operators in the region, deep dives into the latest developments and regional trends in the challenger operator space, and provides an overview and a set of recommendations on the positioning, value propositions and future growth approaches that the different types of challenger operators across Europe can adopt.

'The report covers in detail the refreshed growth positioning approaches challenger operators are taking in Europe in response to incumbent operators. These challengers are aiming to competitively challenge their local market through a combination of strategies such as more-for-more, digital disruption, 5G and FTTH/B differentiation. The challenger operators covered are diverse in positioning and growth strategies, as there is no-one-size-fits-all approach to the European telecoms market.

Section 1: Challenger Operators Blueprint for Growth: this section provides a set of sample growth positioning approaches for challenger operators, as they move from competitive parity to competitive disruption

Section 2: Challenger Telcos in Europe: Status, Developments Growth Positioning Approaches: This section sets out challenger telcos status as well as their latest developments in Europe; it then goes on to cover growth approaches for challenger telcos in Europe: from price leadership, to more-for-more approaches, digital services, FTTH/B and 5G differentiation, as well asvB2B and vertical industries value propositions

Section 3: Case Studies: this section examines four challenger operators case studies, providing context and background to their creation, how they have and intend to differentiate in the future and their wider growth strategies

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations: this section provides a summary of key takeaways and recommendations in terms of expected market opportunities, differentiation factors, service portfolios and growth strategies for challenger operators.

Scope

Subject to an increasingly competitive telecoms market, challenger operators must integrate familiar/legacy growth approaches with refreshed strategies and technologies to grow.

The unsustainability of intense price competition has caused several challengers to approach bundling, VAS and FMC for better returns. Sub-branding and segment targeted deals are effective methods for challengers to improve their addressable market.

Challengers have harnessed national roaming, wholesale agreements, as well as infrastructure sharing and fibercos/towercos to level up their coverage and speeds performance with incumbents. Moving into the FTTH/B and 5G space is important for challengers' competitive parity in many European markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Challenger Operators Blueprint for Growth

Challenger Operators

Growth Framework

Section 2: Challenger Telcos in Europe

Status, Developments Growth

Positioning Approaches

Challenger Telcos Status Latest Developments in Europe

Growth Approaches for Challenger Telcos in Europe

Section 3: Challenger Operator Case Studies

Challenger Case Study 1: Masmovil Spain

Challenger Case Study 2: Sunrise Switzerland

Challenger Case Study 3: Bouygues Telecom France

Challenger Case Study 4: O2 UK

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

