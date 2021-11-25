Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
25.11.2021 | 12:53
Listing of AS "Citadele banka" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on november 25, 2021 to list AS "Citadele banka" bonds on
Baltic Bond list as of November 26, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name   AS "Citadele banka"                   
Issuer's short name   CBL                           
Securities ISIN code  XS2393742122                      
Securities maturity   22.11.2026                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one  1 000 EUR*                       
 security                                    
Number of listed    200 000                         
 securities                                   
Annual coupon rate   Fixed rate of interest - 1,625%             
            Floating rate of interest - 3-month Euribor + 185bps  
             p.a.                          
Coupon payments     From 22.11.2021 to 22.11.2025 at Fixed rate of interest,
             yearly on November 22                 
            Form 22.11.2025 to 22.11.2026 at Floating rate of    
             interest, quarterly                  
Orderbook short name  CBLBFLOT26A                       

*the minimum denomination of EUR 100 000 and higher integral multiples of EUR 1
000 in excess thereof 

Attached: AS "Citadele banka" Prospectus and the confirmation letter of the
record date. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029070
