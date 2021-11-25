Listing of AS "Citadele banka" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga decided on november 25, 2021 to list AS "Citadele banka" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of November 26, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Citadele banka" Issuer's short name CBL Securities ISIN code XS2393742122 Securities maturity 22.11.2026 date Nominal value of one 1 000 EUR* security Number of listed 200 000 securities Annual coupon rate Fixed rate of interest - 1,625% Floating rate of interest - 3-month Euribor + 185bps p.a. Coupon payments From 22.11.2021 to 22.11.2025 at Fixed rate of interest, yearly on November 22 Form 22.11.2025 to 22.11.2026 at Floating rate of interest, quarterly Orderbook short name CBLBFLOT26A *the minimum denomination of EUR 100 000 and higher integral multiples of EUR 1 000 in excess thereof Attached: AS "Citadele banka" Prospectus and the confirmation letter of the record date. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1029070