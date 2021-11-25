Competitive bidding for onshore solar and wind will establish a clean-power strike price acceptable to successful developers under the contracts-for-difference approach. The incentive scheme is also applicable to biogas, biomass, landfill gas, hydropower, concentrated solar power, and geothermal plants.The European Commission has approved the €2.27 billion, three-year incentive program planned by Greece to drive the deployment of more renewable energy generation capacity. The commission yesterday announced the contracts-for-difference (CfD)-based system is not in breach of EU state aid rules. ...

