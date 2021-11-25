NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 24 November 2021 were: 936.29p Capital only 944.72p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 170,000 ordinary shares on 22nd November 2021, the Company has 101,167,763 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.