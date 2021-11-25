Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce an Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at its wholly owned Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Further to the news release of October 28, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that is has begun drilling short holes using a backpack drill with multiple new targets identified. Core samples have been transported to the Company's facility in Quesnel to be logged and sent for assay. The talc showing outcrops at several locations on the Company's claims, making drilling a relatively simple process and allowing for drilling throughout the Winter.

The Company has contracted a drilling company to test a "modified backpack drilling technique". If successful, this technique could result in drilling up to 20 meters deep. The drilling company has arrived in Quesnel and trail cutting to access the drill targets is currently underway. A larger diamond core drill rig capable of reaching depths exceeding 100 meters has been located and will be used for deeper drilling during this Winter's drill program. The larger drill is expected to be mobilized within the next two weeks.

The Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project, which contains 5 million ounces of gold and is expected to go into production late in 2023.

Drilling short holes will determine the grade and quality of the talc exposures, which outcrops at multiple locations in the Project area. The Company will also drill deeper holes to determine the vertical extent of the talc mineralization. Depending on the results of the initial drilling, the Company will undertake additional drilling throughout the Winter to further determine the extent of the talc mineralization.

The area to be targeted with the drilling program is host to talc and nickel mineralization (see the Sovereign nickel showing, Minfile 093A 130). The area covered by these mineral rights was subject to an exploration program targeting the potential for a commercial talc deposit during the 1980's. The exploration resulted in the preparation of a preliminary talc mining plan in 1986.1

The drilling completed on the talc showing in the 1980's consisted of relatively shallow holes. The holes resemble what can be achieved by using the modified backpack drilling technique that the Company will employ this Winter. Follow-up drilling with a larger drill rig will be able to explore potential talc mineralization to depths exceeding 100 meters versus the shallow exploration completed in the past.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.

093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides. 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Talc is a soft mineral used in a variety of industries. Talc is used in the production of plastics, ceramics, paint, paper, roofing, rubber, and for other industrial uses. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) indicates that total sales of talc by U.S. Producers in 2020 was about 430,000 tons valued at about US $100 million. The USGS estimates total mine production worldwide in 2020 was 5,800,000 tons with about 220,000 tons produced in Canada. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no talc mines in Western Canada.

In addition to acquiring more knowledge of the talc occurrences on the Property, the Company intends to drill using the larger rig to gain more knowledge of the potential for nickel and cobalt in the same general area as the talc. The Company will be concentrating on known and potential new nickel and cobalt targets with the plan to continue drilling with larger RC/DD rigs in 2022.

The recently completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project area indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager for Green River Gold Corp., says, "I am very excited for the trial run of the modified backpack drilling technique. If successful, this technique will greatly lower our exploration costs while producing valuable results quickly. The first target we chose is twinning drill hole 86-1, drilled by Trifco Minerals in 1986. The existing records indicate favorable conditions for this drilling method. Our intent is to delineate the talc mineralization indicated by Trifco Minerals. This round of drilling is an exciting step towards obtaining the important data we need."

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated, "We are very pleased with the progress made within a few short weeks. We are excited to expand our exploration program at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project. In addition to finding out more about the potential for a commercial talc deposit, the focus will be on nickel and cobalt. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulfide or nickel alloy minerals. One focus in the initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the multiple Nickel/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to expand the areas of mineralization in 2022."

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project. Green River is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling program completed at both the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and the Kymar Silver Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

