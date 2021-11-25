Chubb Appoints Israel Rayan as Regional Head of Consumer Lines Distribution, Continental Europe & MENA

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Israel Rayan as Regional Head of Consumer Lines Distribution for Continental Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (CEMENA).

In this role, Israel will be responsible for overseeing regional large and strategic partnerships plus distribution channels (Digital, Direct Marketing, Affinity and Face to Face) for a wide range of consumer products, including Accident & Health, Personal Lines and others.

Israel, who was previously Vice President Direct Marketing, Latin America, will report to Florian Eisele, Senior Vice President, Director of Accident and Health, CEMENA.

The appointment is effective immediately and he will be based in Madrid from 1 January 2022.

Florian Eisele said: "I am delighted to welcome Israel to this new and exciting role in our CEMENA region. He brings with him a proven track record of success underpinned by more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing. I am certain that under his leadership our innovative distribution capabilities will only strengthen further the already compelling offering we provide to our customers."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

