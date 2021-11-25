

More than 21,000 onsite and online participants from 46 countries and regions attended the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health, co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and HKTDC.



At the Policy Dialogue session, Dr Margaret Chan, Founding Dean, Tsinghua Univ Vanke School of Public Health & Emeritus Director-General, WHO, said "Our best hope to end this pandemic and to bring back normalcy to our life is to ramp up vaccine coverage."



The InnoHealth Showcase and Exhibition featured the latest technologies from more than 150 global healthcare projects.

HONG KONG, Nov 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Co-organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) concluded successfully yesterday (24 November). The summit took place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in a hybrid format, offering both online and in-person participation from different regions and time zones, and featured more than 70 speakers, including senior government health officials from around the world, representatives of international organisations, medical research experts, as well as investors and business leaders.Through 18 thematic sessions, a succession of distinguished speakers discussed the latest scientific research development and investment opportunities in the medical and health industry from the perspectives of healthcare, finance and technology. The summit received an overwhelming response, attracting more than 21,000 onsite and online participants from 46 countries and regions. It also facilitated more than 200 one-to-one matching meetings between investors and project owners, helping to connect different players within the industry and create business opportunities. In addition, the summit highlighted the strengths of Hong Kong's healthcare industry in the areas of scientific research, investment and financing, as well as the access to business platforms the city provides. All conference sessions will be available for on-demand replay until 23 December 2021.Adapting to change and navigating the new normalAs the global healthcare industry undergoes fundamental change in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to pivot, innovate and adapt to the new normal has become paramount. At the plenary discussion under the summit's theme, "Shaping a Resilient and Sustainable Future", global business leaders and healthcare experts shared their views on the rapid reform and investment opportunities in the healthcare industry, exploring how to create a more resilient public health system that can withstand short-term and long-term challenges. The speakers included Chen Qiyu, Executive Director and Co-CEO, Fosun International Limited; Fred Hu, Chairman, Primavera Capital Group; Dr Dennis Lo, Director and Li Ka Shing Professor of Medicine and Professor of Chemical Pathology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; and Leon Wang, Executive Vice President, International and China President, AstraZeneca. The session was moderated by Victor Chu, Chairman & CEO, First Eastern Investment Group (Hong Kong).Chen Qiyu said: "Joint global R&D is an important model going into the future. This can expedite leading technology in the world so that it can move to clinical use faster. So, in the future, no matter whether the source of innovation is in the US, Europe, China or Japan, with this highly effective global cooperation we hope that in the shortest period of time these products can be used in Greater China. When we face the future, we need to change. We need more health innovations globally [and] we need far faster reform in the healthcare system integrated with new technology, digital technology, mobile healthcare facilities and also personal health data."Policy Dialogue explores sustainable developmentSenior global health experts gathered at the Policy Dialogue session to exchange opinions on the future development of the public health system and ways to achieve sustainability. Chaired by Dr Margaret Chan, Founding Dean, Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University and Emeritus Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), speakers included Nachman Ash, Director-General, Ministry of Health, Israel; Sophia Chan, Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR; Dr Takeshi Kasai, Regional Director for the Western Pacific, WHO; Ma Xiaowei, Minister, National Health Commission, the People's Republic of China; and Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, Republic of Singapore.Dr Margaret Chan said: "In the short term, our best hope to end this pandemic and to bring back normalcy to our life is to ramp up vaccine coverage. At the global level, world leaders need to cooperate to ramp up vaccine production with equitable allocation, particularly to developing countries [as] ending this pandemic can be done in solidarity, by leaders of the world, under the technical coordination of the World Health Organization. In the medium to long term, we need a new relationship between humanity and our natural systems. We need holistic thinking in integrating our solutions.Huge opportunities for healthcare industry under dual circulationThe panel discussion "Healthcare in China: Deciphering the Dual Circulation Opportunities" shed light on the dual circulation strategy's impact on the healthcare industry in Mainland China. Chaired by Antony Leung, Group Chairman & CEO, Nan Fung Group and Group Chairman & Co-Founder, New Frontier Group, the speakers included Nicolas Aguzin, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited; Cheng Cheung Ling, Vice Chairlady, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited; Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff, Board Member of Hoffmann-La Roche; Nisa Leung, Managing Partner, Qiming Venture Partners; Jieyuan Liao, Founder, Chairman and CEO, We Doctor Holdings Limited; and Rocky Tuan, Vice-Chancellor and President, The Chinese University of Hong Kong.Antony Leung said: "Dual circulation is officially designed as domestic consumption-driven economic rebalancing, while keeping China open to international trade and investment. This is an area that may have a significant impact on the healthcare industry in China. Hong Kong's plans to develop a healthcare hub, especially in the Northern Metropolis, will help establish synergy with other cities in the Greater Bay Area and provide a lot of opportunities for the healthcare industry."Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff said: "Access to care can be secured not only by pushing for very low pharmaceutical and diagnostic prices, but also by more innovative insurance schemes. I think the two worlds have to come together to make innovation more accessible and obviously more affordable."Matchmaking and exchange for global healthcare investorsThe ASGH Deal Flow Matchmaking service connected investors with owners of projects in the healthcare and medical sectors based on their shared areas of interest. By setting up one-to-one physical and online meetings between project owners and investors from venture capital, private equity, family offices and institutions, the summit provided a platform for global business exchange and collaboration. Investors, project owners and start-ups from around the globe proved eager to use the service, and the summit organised more than 200 one-to-one meetings, matching funds with global investment projects covering industries such as biotechnology, medical devices and drugs, digital health, community health and wellness.The InnoHealth Showcase and Exhibition showcased the latest technologies from more than 150 global healthcare projects. Medical and healthcare investment project presentations and various activities took place both onsite and online, covering industries such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Biotechnology and healthcare start-ups had the opportunity to meet with investors and industry experts in the Business of Healthcare Advisory Zone either onsite or through the summit's digital platform to exchange ideas, seek advice and formulate business strategies.ASGH to become flagship eventThe HKTDC invited 18 healthcare industry and business leaders from around the world, as well as representatives from internationally renowned companies, to act as Honorary Advisers to the inaugural Asia Summit on Global Health and provide guidance on the agenda and arrangements. The HKTDC also arranged online roundtables to facilitate in-depth exchange and discussion on business opportunities between participants from different countries and regions, including Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States, and industry representatives from Hong Kong and the mainland. 