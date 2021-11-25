Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Grünes Licht: “Strong Buy” – Haarscharf vor Ausbruch und wahrscheinlich substanzieller News!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 Ticker-Symbol: YG4 
Stuttgart
25.11.21
10:30 Uhr
0,822 Euro
+0,002
+0,24 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LINAS AGRO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2021 | 14:17
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Linas Agro Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB
Linas Agro Group and to list its 1 454 000additional shares issued in
connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Main
List. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB Linas Agro Group will be
listed on November 26, 2021. 

Thus, altogether 160 394 398 shares of AB Linas Agro Group (ISIN: LT0000128092)
will be traded under the trading code LNA1L as from November 26. 





Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
LINAS AGRO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.