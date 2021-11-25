Listing of Linas Agro Group additional shares on Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to approve the additional listing application of AB Linas Agro Group and to list its 1 454 000additional shares issued in connection with the realization of employee options program in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of AB Linas Agro Group will be listed on November 26, 2021. Thus, altogether 160 394 398 shares of AB Linas Agro Group (ISIN: LT0000128092) will be traded under the trading code LNA1L as from November 26. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.