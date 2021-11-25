Company now processing over $80M USD in claims for healthcare providers



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Kovo HealthTech Corporation (TSXV: KOVO) (the "Company" "Kovo") - a leader in healthcare Billing-as-a-Service - confirmed that it is now helping its customers service more than 3.5 million patients; representing 145% growth since June 2021.

"Thanks to our strong organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Kovo now services more than 1,700 Billing-as-Service healthcare providers. That scale helps us optimize technology-based efficiencies for all our clients and it means they can focus on providing quality care for patients," explains Kovo CEO Greg Noble, a healthcare billing technology leader and innovator.

Noble says the rapid growth from 2.4 million patients in June 2021, when the Company listed on the TSXV, to 3.5 million patients by mid-November 2021 is largely due to the completion of two successful, accretive acquisitions announced in July and November 2021 combined with year-over-year organic growth of over 94% achieved in the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

According to Noble, the Company's key leadership team, directors and partners are directly aligned with the success of shareholders - and collectively, own approximately 63% of the Company.

Company Grants Growth-Related RSUs

As part of its Stock Incentive plan - which is outlined in the Company Prospectus available on www.sedar.com - and subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company granted a total of 836,552 RSUs to its Independent Directors, leadership team and staff based on the market price at closing on November 23, 2021.

Kovo On-Boards IR Advisor

To help fuel its ongoing growth, Kovo recently retained Gilcrest Advisory Inc. ("Gilcrest") to provide Investor Relations services to the Company. Gilcrest has been engaged to help expand the interest and awareness of existing and potential investors and the brokerage and financial community.

Gilcrest has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of six months, starting on November 22, 2021 (the "Initial Term"). Thereafter, the engagement will be extended for successive one-month terms, unless terminated by the Company. Gilcrest will be paid a monthly fee of CAD$10,000, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term and following any subsequent renewal, which will be paid by the Company out of cash flow from operations.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company will grant 350,000 stock options with a strike price at the closing market price on November 22, 2021 and a term of 3 years. Under the terms of the engagement, Gilcrest will comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. The engagement remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Kovo HealthTech Corporation

Kovo HealthTech Corporation is a growing healthcare technology company that specializes in Billing-as-a-Service offering SaaS-style recurring revenue contracts and software for US healthcare clinics, hospitals and private practices. Kovo helps healthcare providers digitally track and manage complex patient care registration, services, billing and payments in a seamless way, using its proprietary OneRev technology platform. By offering effective billing practices and technology through long-term SaaS-style contracts, Kovo helps healthcare practitioners focus on offering quality care. The Company posted 94% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter ending September 30, 2021. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up-to-date on Kovo news, visit www.kovo.co.

For more information:

Greg Noble, CEO

investors@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

Debra Quinn

deb@kovo.co

1-866-558-6777

