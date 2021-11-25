Anzeige
25.11.2021 | 14:32
The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope to Present at Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum on December 2, 2021. Ms. Stamberger will be hosting a live presentation via webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.

2021 Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum
Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord62/plhp/2462200

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Planting Hope's website and Ms. Stamberger is also available for meetings during the conference. Please reach out to the event organizers or ir@plantinghopecompany.com to schedule.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.
Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contact
Julia Stamberger
CEO and Co-founder
(773) 492-2243
julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Caroline Sawamoto
Investor Relations
(773) 492-2243
ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/674688/Planting-Hope-to-Present-at-Canaccord-Genuity-AgriFood-Tech-Innovation-Virtual-Forum

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
