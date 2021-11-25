Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - TraceSafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe") a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations today introduced significant software updates to its platform. The enhancements, including advanced search and new enhanced dashboard will help customers arrive at strategic business decisions using highly accurate and meaningful analytics. With these innovations, the company has taken a notable step forward in bridging the product beyond its first generation offerings.

The new dashboard will allow organisations to draw insights from the extensive health and safety data of their people, and to create metrics that help them achieve efficiencies across processes. Additionally, customers will now be able to use the advanced search capabilities to swiftly extract relevant information from the depths of data being captured consistently from their environments. These software enhancements are expected to support further innovative features in the upcoming product launches.

"We are constantly investing in our platform to make it a powerful tool that our clients can use to transform their operations at scale. These new software updates will enable customers to make critical business decisions based on contextual data," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "Access to meaningful data and analytics will help organizations evolve into the future of operations that is both efficient and sustainable."

Since February 2021, TraceSafe's high-tech cloud offering and high performance computing has been processing over 15 million contacts per day for some of the world's largest enterprises.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

