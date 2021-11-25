CanETH Staking Services Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., enables Avalanche ("Avax") token staking. The staking operation will secure the Avalanche Blockchain while generating additional cryptocurrency.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CanETH Staking Services Inc. ("CanETH") has launched staking solutions for the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, AVAX.

Recently, Avalanche has outshined its peers, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, as it has been able to further develop its entire ecosystem. Similar to Ethereum, Avalanche also has smart contract capability; however, Avalanche is able to process transactions faster with lower fees. "Avalanche keeps its transaction fees at a low static level by maintaining a balance between inflationary and deflationary functions. It is deflationary because the transaction fees are taken out of the circulating supply (burned) and it is inflationary because the validators are rewarded in Avax for securing the network," said Dwain Pereira, VP Staking Solutions.

Avalanche blockchain received further support when Ava Labs, a team developing on the Avalanche blockchain, highlighted that it has formed a partnership with Deloitte Consulting to improve security and accuracy of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding. Deloitte will implement Avalanche blockchain to build efficient disaster-relief platforms.

Avalanche is the fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Ethereum developers can quickly and easily build on Avalanche to create powerful, reliable, and secure applications. iMining's initiative with Avalanche includes the development of Avalanche staking platform capabilities for institutional customers. Avalanche is the 11th largest blockchain with a market cap of US$26.5 billion.

"We are excited to have our subsidiary building out a wide range of new Avalanche capabilities on our platform. We are creating more wealth-building tools for our customers, including the ability to stake Avax, Avalanche's native token, to earn rewards," said Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining. "We're also looking to increase DeFi and NFT functionalities on our platform through Avalanche's high-performing technology, which instantly processes thousands of transactions within a second. We're excited to offer this to our client base."

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining develops technology for Proof of Stake ("POS") infrastructure on Ethereum, Cardano and Solana Blockchains and invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial, an ATM Network and crypto exchange. The expansion also entails a cross-ecosystem development effort of the iMining and select Avalanche-based DeFi and NFT applications.

With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining is a leader in accelerating the growth of value creating DeFi opportunities for the enterprise market. The company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality. Along with its speed, Avalanche is low cost and eco-friendly. Avalanche is the 11th largest blockchain with a market cap of $26.5 Billion.

