Voyages & Journeys: Travel beyond the boundaries of imagination

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyages & Journeys is an experiential luxury travel company that delivers lifelong adventures that go beyond the extraordinary. Born from the passion of two founders who travel across the world and are determined to transform the concept of travelling. For Vanessa and Jasper, travel is an educational tool that allows every single person to discover more about the planet, and interact with other cultures and traditions, while leaving a positive impact through an unforgettable experience.

They create unique itineraries for the ones seeking authenticity, for someone searching for more meaningful experiences, and for those who dare to dream with their eyes wide open.

With the goal of making every moment count it is imperative to connect with the guests and create unforgettable moments based on honesty and trust. Those are the pillars to bring up the best of each person and make this world a better place.

Travelling is not just about where to go, but how to go; and guests' inspirations lay down the direction with which V&J creates the perfectly tailored route that challenges the most knowledgeable traveller.

Based on the principle that takes a team of world experts to please the curious minds, they have a worldwide network of selected Partners ready to give the extra mile to build something from scratch to achieve a purpose, outmanoeuvring the most challenging obstacles, turning them into exciting opportunities.

V&J creates remarkable journeys and private events among the most exceptional destinations, birthdays, honeymoons, family reunions, a break with friends, or any other adventure. The starting process of creating a bespoke voyage demands to take every tiny detail into consideration with absolute precision. The founders past experiences working in the most remote and harsh environments around the globe, are an asset to anticipate, adapt, update, and execute.

On each journey they always try to understand how to assist the local community and conservation projects, to make sure that the environment and community can benefit from their travels. Leaving a positive impact from being present is what V&J defines as responsible travel. Everyone can help conservation organisations and can empower local communities to participate in, and benefit from, conservation.

There are plenty of unique creatures and places out there, a true wilderness off the beaten tracks to experience the ultimate freedom. Still so much to be unveiled, while developing a better understanding of the planet and venture beyond the boundaries of imagination.

