Smart Eye completes the acquisition of iMotions

As announced on 26 October 2021, Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Smart Eye") entered into an agreement to acquire iMotions A/S ("iMotions"), a provider of multimodal software for human behavior research. Smart Eye has today completed the acquisition of all shares in iMotions.

The purchase price for all shares amounted to approximately MSEK 403, of which approximately MSEK 201 is paid through 1,019,493 newly issued shares in Smart Eye (the "Consideration Shares") that the Board of Directors resolved to issue today. The remaining part of the purchase price, corresponding to approximately MSEK 202, was paid in cash. The price of the Consideration Shares amounts to SEK 197.3931 per share and has been determined based on the volume-weighted average price of Smart Eye's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market from 9 August 2021 up to and including the business day immediately prior to the conclusion of the share purchase agreement.

The issue of the Consideration Shares will increase the share capital with SEK 101,949.30 and correspond to approximately 4.60 percent of the share capital and votes in Smart Eye. After registration of the Consideration Shares with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the number of shares and votes in the Smart Eye will amount to 22,148,650 and the share capital will amount to SEK 2,214,865.

"In the coming decade, we are going to see an expansion of human behavioral research utilizing multimodal approaches, and the addition of iMotions and its multi-sensor integration software gives us the tools to unlock increased value for Smart Eye's customers, particularly in the automotive industry. The future is multimodal with technological advances likely to make it easier, faster and more cost-effective to understand what's driving human behavior and decision making. With iMotions, we're adding multimodal analysis software to our advanced eye tracking and facial expression analysis platform", said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye.



For further information regarding the acquisition and about iMotions, please see the press release published on 26 October 2021.

