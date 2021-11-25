The Seoul Metropolitan Government: The capital of South Korea, Seoul, is running again and takes another leap forward as a global attractive city

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government recently held the '2021 Seoul City Competitiveness Global Forum' under the theme of 'Re-running Seoul, a leap forward as a global attractive city' at the 'Seoul-On Video Studio' in Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP).



In order to restore Seoul's global competitiveness, which has declined over the past decade, prominent domestic and foreign speakers attended the forum and diagnosed Seoul's present and in-depth discussions on future development strategies.

The Mayor of Seoul Oh se-hoon said, "The world is facing rapid social and economic changes along with a crisis that has never been experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic" in his opening remarks.

Mayor Oh also added, "Seoul is also at a crossroads to achieve the status of a global leading city and create a foothold for a new leap forward."

He emphasized that, "The economy and jobs will revive, and the quality of life of citizens will rise when Seoul's city competitiveness, financial competitiveness, and future competitiveness are restored. The city of Seoul has established 'Seoul Vision 2030' to put this into practice. I will make Seoul a globally charming city where everyone wants to visit, live in, and invest in."

Mayor Oh's 'Seoul Vision 2030' aims to make Seoul a global city where people, businesses, capital, technology and information gather. In order to do so, he is planning on developing Seoul into an Asian economic hub, startup city, emotional-culture-tourism city, and industrial convergence innovation city.

It is to be reborn as one of the world's five largest financial cities, startup cities, and R&D mecca by reforming regulations and expanding infrastructure.

It aims to become a global attractive city with 20 million foreign tourists by consolidating representative cultural and tourism resources such as beauty, gourmet and shopping linked with Korean contents.

Mayor Oh said, "Please join us on the journey toward Seoul, a global city overflowing with charms that we want to go, live, and invest."

American economist Tyler Cowen said, "Seoul has great potential, it's a great city. But there are few reasons why people must go. Korean food, kindness, culture, and beauty should all be known to everyone. Then people will like Seoul more" in his keynote speech.

In this forum, Arturo Bris of IMD, a national competitiveness evaluation agency, Abdo Al Habr of Kearney, a global consulting firm, and Christopher Kip Forbes of Forbes, a media company, participated online.

Jong-jang Yoon, Seoul Metropolitan Government Communication Planning Officer, said, "We were able to share the experiences of Seoul to restore its city competitiveness and grow into a global attractive city through this forum. I hope that it will be a cornerstone for Seoul to regain its former status and become a world-leading global first-class city."

