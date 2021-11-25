Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2021) - Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) ("Lions Bay" or the "Company") announces that it has sold 106,904 common shares of Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) for gross proceeds of approximately $851K. The proceeds will be used for working capital purposes including:

further assessment of the Company's optioned mineral tenements held by Savic Pty Ltd. ("Savic") in Western Victoria, Australia;

further support of the Company's loan and option agreement with Salamander Mining International Ltd in South Africa;

exercising 6,900,000 warrants in Fidelity Minerals Corp. ("Fidelity") (TSXV: FMN) at a cost of $358,000. Subsequent to the warrant exercise the Company will own 32,211,812 common shares of Fidelity or 46.74% of Fidelity.

The executive chairman of Lions Bay, Mr. John Byrne, commented: "The value of the Company's investment book continues to grow on an annual basis and while there will be short term fluctuations we are targeting steady appreciation as the early stage investments mature. In addition, we look forward to receiving our first assay results from our rate earth exploration on the Savic mineral tenements in the near future."

About Lions Bay Capital Inc.

Lions Bay Capital Inc. is a TSX-V listed Investment Issuer that is focused on high return investment opportunities, principally in the mining, clean energy and clean technology sectors, where it provides public and private companies with strategic and financial support.

