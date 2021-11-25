Throughout its history, Japan has been the source of a diverse range of art and design forms. Classic woodblock prints such as Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa are recognized all over the world. The colorful and delicate porcelains glazed in brilliant enamel produced and exported in the 17th 19th century influenced Western cultures and lifestyles. There are also many notable contemporary Japanese artists and architects, such as Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami, Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma, all leading figures in today's global art and design world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005772/en/

Warehouse TERRADA art gallery cafe (Photo: Business Wire)

Art and design are both appreciated and well preserved in Japan. The country has more than 5,700 museums and museum-like facilities, many of them featuring displays of conventional and modern art. After a morning absorbing themselves in the exhibits-and perhaps inspired by what they've seen-museum visitors can enjoy strolling around local areas taking in other attractions in the afternoon.

The Tennozu Isle district on Tokyo Bay is an artistic and cultural hotbed, featuring galleries, theaters and street art along with popular dining spots. It offers great nighttime views from the boardwalks across its canals and waterfront area. Tennozu is a short monorail ride from Haneda Airport or a 15-minute-walk from Shinagawa station.

The company Warehouse TERRADA is playing a central role nurturing Tennozu as the place to go for the production of artistic culture. It runs a complex featuring a collective gallery space, a facility displaying a collection of privately-owned art pieces, a cafe showcasing up-and-coming artists, and an art materials lab offering rare and superior quality art implements and accessories.

Tennozu Isle's photogenic Bond Street stretches for 200 meters and features huge displays of mural art punctuated by cafes. The nearby PETALS TOKYO boutique hotel consists of four multicolor boats floating on the canal, allowing guests to enjoy the artistic atmosphere of Tennozu from morning to night!

Tokugawa Art Museum in Nagoya in central Japan is the perfect place to visit for those interested in Japanese history, showcasing a range of noble art that has been preserved for hundreds of years. Nagoya was home to the Owari branch of the Tokugawa clan, and the museum houses many of their personal artifacts, providing unique insights into their history, art and lifestyle. It includes a collection of more than 10,000 daimyo family possessions, including national treasures such as The Tale of Genji Scroll and a number of precious swords.

Nagoya Castle, the country's first to be designated a National Treasure, was the Owari family's main base. A visit will evoke the reign of the feudal lords of the Edo period.

The city's Atsuta-jingu Shrine is said to have been founded 1,900 years ago and is one Japan's most important Shinto shrines. Its museum houses 4,000 precious items.

The Nagoya Me-guru sightseeing bus loops around city's major attractions, including Tokugawa Art Museum, Nagoya Castle and the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology. It also takes in the Noritake Garden museum, which is run by a famous Japanese porcelain manufacturer. Visitors can alight along the route at any of these and other Nagoya highlights.

Japan's fourth most populous city, Nagoya is a thriving commercial center with an international airport providing convenient access to visitors from around Asia. It is a bustling entertainment hub and famous for its year-round seasonal gourmet offerings. A stroll around the city will provide visitors with unique insights into how this modern metropolis has managed to preserve the culture of the Edo period.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005772/en/

Contacts:

Mayuko Harada

Weber Shandwick JNTO team

media_inquiry@jnto.go.jp